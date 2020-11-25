Employee gunned down outside House of Raeford plant

ROSE HILL, NC (WWAY) — A man is dead following a shooting early Wednesday morning in the employee parking lot of the House of Raeford Farms processing plant in Duplin County.

The shooting occurred around 5 a.m. at the plant which is located on Highway 117 in Rose Hill.

According to Duplin County Sheriff Blake Wallace, a 911 call came in around 5:15 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The sheriff said the victim, who is an employee, died on the way to the hospital.

“We have developed a potential suspect and are pursuing all investigative leads,” Wallace said. He would not release any further details about the gunman.

The victim lived outside Duplin County and was employed at the plant, the sheriff said.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of his family.

WWAY reached out to House of Raeford Farms for comment.

“The only thing we can confirm is that there was a fatal shooting in the employee parking lot of our Rose Hill, NC, processing plant early this morning, and that the unfortunate fatality was an employee of House of Raeford’s Rose Hill facility,” said Dave Witter manager of corporate communications and sustainability for House of Raeford Farms.