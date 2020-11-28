Dueling protests in Raleigh shut down streets by executive mansion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Raleigh police shut down parts of Jones and Blount Streets Saturday afternoon because of two dueling protests between ReOpen NC, supporters of President-elect Joe Biden and Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

Police shut down several streets around the Governor’s Mansion during the multiple demonstrations.

ReOpen NC and some Trump supporters were on one side of Jones Street. Biden supporters and supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement were on the opposite side.

ReOpen’s NC’s had planned a peaceful protest Saturday morning but it was quickly disrupted by the counter protestors, who see the group and its allies as far right fascists.

But organizers said ReOpen is a bipartisan group that’s furious with Governor Roy Cooper’s handling of the pandemic.

