Oak Island Lighthouse to replace beacon for first time in more than 60 years

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Lighthouse is set to get an updated look.

It was built in 1958 and was once the brightest lighthouse in the country.

Its light has a distinctive pattern that helps sailors know they’re near Oak Island and Caswell Beach. However, the lighthouse hasn’t kept the same pattern for a month due to a malfunction.

It will be getting a new LED lighting fixture this weekend. It is a new form of technology recently approved for lighthouses by the Coast Guard.

Robert Ahlers, the OKI Lighthouse’s chairman, says the new beacon will set the landmark apart.

“This is the first time since 1958 that the lighting structure has been changed in this lighthouse,” Ahlers said. “The second is that this, as far as we know, is the only lighthouse to date that will have a rotating LED beacon on it.”

Ahlers says the light will be seen up to 25 nautical miles and should be installed by Tuesday.