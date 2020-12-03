NCDOJ continues to investigate how NHCS handled sexual assault claims

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Justice says it is “working towards a resolution” in an investigation of how New Hanover County Schools handled sexual assault claims.

The investigation stems from the case of a former teacher, Michael Kelly, who pleaded guilty to dozens of sex crimes involving students last year.

Back in 2019, New Hanover County’s district attorney and sheriff asked for the SBI to investigate whether there was a violation in law, including the handling of sexual offense claims allegedly brought to the attention of NHCS administration.

Thursday’s response from the NCDOJ comes after emails were sent by Rev. Donte Murphy and county commissioner Woody White requesting an update on the investigation.

“I can assure you that the investigation is ongoing, that we are working towards a resolution, and when we have one it will be announced publicly and with transparency,” NCDOJ Criminal Bureau Chief Leslie Dismukes wrote.