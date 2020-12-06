Wilmington Police arrest robbery suspect after chase

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man was arrested in Wilmington over the weekend after he allegedly robbed another man and then tried to run from police.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of N. 9th Street Saturday morning just before 11.

They found a victim saying he had been robbed and the suspect took off in his vehicle.

Police chased the suspect, 25-year-old Unyque Tyshaun Temoney, until he crashed into another car.

He took off on foot into a house on the 900 block of Chestnut Street where the resident forced him out the door.

Temoney was arrested and faces a slew of charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, armed robbery, motor vehicle theft, felony flee to elude, resist obstruct and delay, breaking and entering, possession with intent to sell and deliver, and two failure to appear warrants.