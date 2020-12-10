Second person arrested in connection to deadly Whiteville shooting

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A second person has been arrested in connection to a deadly Whiteville shooting.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tamika Shatavia Ford, of Tabor City, for the murder of Tristan Stavee and the attempted murder of George Stump Sr. that happened on Nov. 29.

Ford is charged with murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and failure to appear on a misdemeanor.

Ford received a $1,250,500 secured bond.

Mark Anthory Nelson is also charged with murder among several other charges.