NHSO: Two men face numerous charges for trafficking heroin

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested on numerous drug charges following a months-long investigation in New Hanover County.

The sheriff’s office says detectives were able to buy trafficking amounts of raw heroin from Kenneth Hayes and Rasheed Halley several times over the last three months.

- Advertisement -

On Dec. 5, K9 deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of 17th Street on the suspect’s vehicle. During it, detectives reported finding “trafficking amounts of raw heroin and methamphetamine.”

Detectives then executed a search warrant at a home in the 4300 block of McClelland Drive and seized additional narcotics and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

NHSO says the investigation netted approximately 130 grams of raw heroin, 60 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, Adderall, and ecstasy pills.

1 of 2

Hayes and Halley face numerous trafficking related offenses.

Hayes received a $1,500,000 bond, and Halley received a $1,200,000 bond. Both are in the New Hanover County jail.