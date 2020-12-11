‘Trash the mask’: Authorities ready for COVID-19 restrictions protest at NC mall

CONCORD, NC (WSOC) — Authorities in Concord said they are aware and ready to respond to an event Friday evening at Concord Mills intended to protest North Carolina’s COVID-19 restrictions.
The group, which started as a Facebook event, said they will have a “mask-free dinner” in the Concord Mills Food Court followed by group shopping.
The group plans to meet in the food court around 6:30 p.m. Friday before shopping at 7:15 p.m.
“Invite as many of your friends as you can, even if they don’t need to do Christmas shopping,” the group said.
City officials and Concord police said the group is not affiliated with the mall, but they are continuing to work with Simon Properties to respond to any incident on the mall’s property.