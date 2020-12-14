Authorities plead for help finding driver who hit New Hanover Co. deputy

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It has now been almost two weeks since a deputy was struck and seriously injured while conducting a routine traffic stop on Carolina Beach Road.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is still asking for your help finding the hit and run driver.

The incident occurred on December 4th near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Golden Road. That’s when a dark 2004 SUV with a missing front headlight and side mirror struck the deputy, sending him to the hospital.

According the Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, this accident could have been easily avoided.

“It’s a senseless crime,” Brewer said. “These are husbands, wives, parents, dads, moms that are working on the side of the road. You’re in a 2000 pound car. It doesn’t take much to injure someone. So we implore the public to follow the move over law, and just simply move over.”

If you have any information on the driver involved in the hit and run, call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office or the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.