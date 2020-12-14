Mega Millions, Powerball games offering largest jackpots in months

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots add up together to more than half a billion dollars, giving North Carolinians their chance at the biggest jackpots in months.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at a $291 million annuity that is worth $224.7 million in cash. That’s the largest jackpot in six months.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot weighs in at a $287 million annuity that is worth $222.8 million cash. That’s the largest jackpot since January.

The two jackpots offer a combined prize of $578 million, a level that the two games have not hit since June 2019.

“These two nice jackpots got here just in time to make the games especially exciting for the holidays,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Either would be a nice present for someone in North Carolina to receive.”

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Thousands of North Carolinians win prizes in Mega Millions and Powerball drawings. In Friday’s Mega Million drawing, more than 16,000 tickets won prizes ranging from $2 to $2,000. In Saturday’s Powerball drawing, more than 24,000 tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $200.

Players can try their luck and buy $2 Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, or by using the N.C. Lottery Official Mobile App.