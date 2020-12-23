North Carolina man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman

BURLINGTON, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina have filed charges against a man who they say kidnapped a woman, assaulted her, and held her against her will for three days.

The Times-News of Burlington reports 53-year-old James Russell Gilmore of Burlington is charged with first-degree kidnapping and assault on a female.

Burlington police say they responded to a call on Dec. 22 and detained Gilmore after a brief investigation.

According to police, the victim is a 62-year-old woman who had dated Gilmore occasionally before the incident.

Gilmore is jailed without bond and it’s not known if he has an attorney.