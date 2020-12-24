From hi-tech games to pets, Cape Fear students have wide range of Christmas wishes for Santa

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Children across the Cape Fear will be waking up Friday morning to see what Santa left under their Christmas tree.

Recently, WWAY spoke with first-grade students in Hollie Humphreys’ class at South Topsail Elementary School in Hampstead, and fifth-grader students in Tara Chamber’s class at Union Elementary School in Shallotte to see what they want most for Christmas.

A number of them wanted pets like first grader Kinsey Atwood.

“I want a puppy for Christmas,” she said.

“I want a dog because it will be a good companion,” said Olivia Shugart.

Lots of kids are asking for hi-tech games.

“What I want for Christmas is a 3DS with Ocarina of Time 3-D,” said Jean Paul Kodjovi.

“I really want a PS5 for Christmas because I am a really big gamer,” said Donavon Williams.

A number of students also wanted computers so they can do their schoolwork at home and one student wished for a cure to the Coronavirus.

Click image above to see what some other kids we spoke with want most for Christmas as well as Santa’s reaction to their wishes.