Nancy Pelosi’s home vandalized with graffiti, fake blood on New Year’s Day

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (KGO) — A home in San Francisco belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was vandalized early Friday morning with an apparent reference to lawmakers’ failed efforts to provide Americans with $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks.
The graffiti was found on the garage door of Pelosi’s home overnight with the phrases “$2K”, “Cancel rent!” and “We want everything.”
As of early Friday afternoon, the garage door was covered with black garbage bags.
The vandals also left fake blood and what appears to be a pig head outside the House Speaker’s San Francisco home.
It’s unclear if Pelosi was home at the time of the vandalism.
Americans first received $1,200 as part of a COVID-19 relief deal at the start of the pandemic.