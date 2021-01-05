Former Ashley High standout Alex Highsmith named to All-Rookie NFL team

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It was just five years ago that former Ashley High standout Alex Highsmith was a walk-on at the University of North Carolina Charlotte. Now, he is shining in the NFL.

He finished the year with 2 sacks and an interception this season as the Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up the year with a 12-4 record and a trip to the playoffs.

His play earned him a spot on the pro football focus All-Rookie team. Highsmith is one of just 11 players to earn the honor on the defensive side of the football.

The Steelers open the playoffs on Sunday hosting the Cleveland Browns.