Museum to display piece of old Southport weather tower damaged during storm

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A small piece of a Southport landmark may soon return to where it stood for more than a century.

The tower made it through numerous hurricanes over its lifetime but was toppled last February by a gusty thunderstorm.

Southport’s Maritime Museum was offered the top of the tower for part of its hurricane display and gladly accepted.

The piece of history isn’t on display yet, but workers are already excited for its eventual arrival.

“It’s a beautiful piece of history,” Museum Manager Lori Sanderlin said. “It’s really tied to the Lower Cape Fear. It’s important to our maritime past, and it would go really well in our hurricane exhibit. So we’re just waiting on the process to see what happens.”

Although the process of getting the artifact to Southport is a lengthy one, Sanderlin is optimistic the museum will have it at some point this year.