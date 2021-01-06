UNCW assistant women’s basketball coach named to Forbes ’30 Under 30′ list

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach Matt Lynch has been named to the Forbes Magazine “30 Under 30 in Sports” List.

According to the university, Lynch, 29, was named to the list after being featured on Outsports.com in April 2020. He was recognized as a role model for other young people in the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I am honored to be named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list and join the Class of 2021,” Lynch said. “UNCW holds a special place in my heart and it means the world to me to be able to coach a great group of student-athletes. I am so thankful for all of the people who have contributed to my development as a leader and coach. My family is everything to me and I am just a product of the environment I was raised in. I appreciate everyone in UNCW Athletics for not only accepting me, but encouraging me to be who I am.”

Lynch is currently in his second stint at UNCW after joining the women’s basketball staff in September of 2020. The Erie, PA native previously spent three seasons on the UNCW men’s basketball staff. He began as a video coordinator for former coach C.B. McGrath before being elevated to Director of Men’s Basketball Operations for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

In addition, Lynch served as an assistant coach when Rob Burke was named interim head coach of January of 2020.

A 2013 graduate of Edinboro University, Lynch spent three years at his alma mater as an assistant coach before moving to Miami University (Ohio), where he served as a video coordinator and interim assistant coach for the RedHawk women’s basketball team.

Lynch also spent time at Youngstown State before joining the Seahawks’ staff.

“I am extremely excited for Coach Lynch to receive this honor,” UNCW Head Women’s Basketball Coach Karen Barefoot said. “He is not only an outstanding coach, but he is an even better person. Matt has been a tremendous addition to our women’s basketball program and he is a rising star in this profession.”