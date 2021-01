SC county cracking down on wrong recycling items in bins

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — One South Carolina county is checking some home recycling bins to make sure nothing that can’t be recycled easily is inside.

Charleston County says beginning this month, workers are looking inside random bins.

They are checking for items that aren’t accepted by the county’s recycling program like plastic bags, Styrofoam, wood, concrete, cables and cords.

Wrong items can damage equipment used to sort recyclable material and cost workers time to pull out beforehand.

Bins with improper items will have a tag placed on them with information about what can be recycled, like glass bottles and jars, aluminum and steel cans, plastic bottles and flattened cardboard boxes.