911 calls released in hit-and-run that left teen seriously hurt; driver still wanted

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 911 calls have been released from a hit-and-run in Wilmington that left a teen seriously injuries Monday afternoon.

Wilmington police are still looking for the driver accused of hitting a teenager in a parking lot and driving away. It happened at the MLK Center on 8th Street around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital and was in serious condition. As of Wednesday morning, he was in stable condition and expected to recover.

Three people called 911 to report what happened.

Caller 1: “I think I just saw a hit and run of someone hitting a human being. I don’t know if he is alive. I’m not near them. He’s still just laying on the ground.”

Caller 2: “Somebody ran over somebody at the Martin Luther King Center. I just seen ’em.”

Caller 3: “I didn’t see it happen, but somebody just ran into our building letting us know that there was a hit and run in the parking lot.”

Police released two photos of the suspect’s car, which is described as a dark-in-color newer model (2014-2020) Chevrolet Impala. WPD says there is substantial damage to the passenger side of the car to include the right front quarter panel, the passenger-side mirror, and the passenger side doors.

1 of 2

The driver is described as a 6 ft. tall white man, between 19 and 25, with dark hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD by phone or through the app.