Will the NC Azalea Festival take place this year?

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This may be a case of no news being good news. The annual North Carolina Azalea Festival is scheduled as of now to take place later this year.

Last year’s festival was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was pushed back until the fall, but that didn’t happen either.

Last August, the festival said they re-booked three main stage acts for the 74th North Carolina Azalea Festival to take place in April 2021.

Azalea Festival Executive Director Alison English says that at this point, planning is still underway for the events in April.

English told WWAY there are no changes nor cancelations to share.

In November, the Azalea Garden Tour, normally held during the North Carolina Azalea Festival, canceled their beloved event. The Cape Fear Garden Club also announced major changes to Azalea Belles.