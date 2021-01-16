Latest vaccine information for all five counties

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Here is the most up-to-date information on vaccine distribution for all five counties in the WWAY viewing area.

–Brunswick County Health Services says that individuals are asked to remain patient as vaccine availability still remains limited in the county. Due to limited vaccine availability, vaccinations will be by appointment only and at a centralized location in Brunswick County.

The county, Novant Health, and Dosher Memorial Hospital are updating their vaccination plans to align with the state’s plan to vaccinate people ages 65 and older. Those who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine should sign up for a Novant Health MyChart account. Recipients do not need to be affiliated with a specific healthcare system to sign up for MyChart or to receive a vaccination. Signing up for a MyChart account does not mean you will immediately receive a notification to schedule an appointment. You will be contacted through your MyChart account and your registered email when you can start scheduling an appointment. The number of appointments available at the clinic depends on the number of vaccines the state sends to the county every week. Most appointments at the vaccination clinic are already booked through Friday, Jan. 22, so individuals who create an account now should anticipate that any available appointments they are notified about will fall after this date.

If you do not have computer or internet access to create a MyChart account, you are encouraged to first ask family or friends to help you sign up online to avoid waiting on the phone for help. If you still need assistance, contact the Public Health Call Line. You will be asked to provide your name, phone number, birth date, and an email (if available). You will receive a phone call in the future from Novant Health to help you create a MyChart account over the phone. This call might come from a private or unknown number.

–New Hanover County Public Health has vaccinated around 7,770 people in the community with their first dose since Dec. 22, and has administered nearly all of the vaccine supply on hand. In the coming week, New Hanover County Public Health anticipates receiving 3,900 vaccines from the state for first doses. A date of delivery is not confirmed, but once the vaccine shipment arrives, the county will transfer some of the vaccine to local healthcare partners and also open vaccine appointments for healthcare workers and adults over 65 to receive their first dose of the vaccine. An announcement will be made at that time (please note: no appointments are being scheduled currently and there is no wait list available).

In addition to administering first doses, the county will begin administering second doses of the vaccine next week. Click here for more information on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, and a current status of what phase New Hanover County is in.

–The Columbus County Health Department has stopped scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations until Feb. 1. Updated information will be provided on the county’s website and their Facebook page

–The Pender County Health Department is receiving limited quantities of COVID-19 vaccine and is no longer taking names for future appointments. If you have been placed on their call list, they will be contacting you to schedule an appointment. The county plans to offer online appointment scheduling in the near future. Vaccinations will be offered at two locations: the health department in Burgaw and the Hampstead Annex.

–The Bladen County Health Department added vaccine clinics, and more than doubled the number of vaccines given per day. The Bladen County Health Department says that their immediate priorities are making appointments for persons age 75 and older and healthcare workers that are currently on waiting lists and administering doses of the vaccine as allotments are received. Vaccine supplies are very limited. In an effort to accommodate those already on the list, calls to be put on a waiting list have been suspended as of Jan. 14. Once those on the existing list has been treated, the department will be able to open up to the larger priority group of age 65 and above.