Wilmington movie theatre turns into temporary COVID-19 vaccine clinic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center says they’ve joined with the Pointe 14 Stone Theatres to set up a vaccine clinic at the theater. However, appointments are required to get a vaccine.

The movie theatre has been closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, it took about 30 minutes for NHRMC to book all the appointments for this week once they were released.

At Wilmington Health, nearly 2,000 vaccine appointments were open to the public and were filled by 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Appointments were available for those in groups 1 and 2 including healthcare workers and adults, ages 65 and older.

No word on when more will be available.