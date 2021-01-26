North Carolina police officers shoot man brandishing rifle

HAVELOCK, NC (AP) — Police in a North Carolina town say officers shot and wounded a man who they say pointed a rifle in the direction of officers and a woman.

News outlets report Havelock police went to an apartment complex for the third time on Monday for a domestic call involving a man and a woman. When one officer arrived, they found a woman in a car. Then, the man walked out with what police described as an AR-style weapon.

According to police, the man ignored commands to drop his weapon and pointed it at the woman and officers.

The officers shot and wounded the man, who was taken to the hospital.