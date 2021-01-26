UNC building defaced by anti-Semitic, racist vandalism

CHAPEL HILL, NC (AP) — A building at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill was vandalized with anti-Semitic symbols after someone unlawfully entered and defaced several offices.

The university said Monday a racial epithet also was written on a whiteboard during the weekend break-in at Campus Y. That’s the building that serves as the school’s hub for social justice and innovation.

Campus Y says other hateful messages were directed at women and people of color. Campus police have issued two warrants for a suspect’s arrest.

They haven’t released the person’s identity.

University officials say the vandalism was particularly egregious since it happened to a building that promotes equality.