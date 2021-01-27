Applying for college? Things to consider during ongoing pandemic

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — The pandemic turned the process of applying for college on its ear in 2020.

And now, 2021 isn’t shaping up to be much different.

With COVID-19 cases surging, some may not be able to or want to risk taking college entrance exams.

Fortunately, not all colleges and universities require the SAT or ACT tests.

The College Foundation of North Carolina has a list of two dozen schools in the state where the tests are optional.

Those include Wake Forest and Duke universities.

But during the pandemic, those 24 may not be the only test-optional schools

