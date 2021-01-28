Man shot during attempted robbery in Tabor City

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Tabor City.

Deputies responded to a home in the 10000 block of Swamp Fox Highway East shortly after 10 p.m. on Jan. 22 after receiving a “vague” 911 call requesting help.

- Advertisement -

When deputies arrived, they knocked on the front door but no one answered.

After walking around the back of the house, deputies reported finding blood on the door steps and later inside the home.

An investigation revealed that Steven Scott Best, 49, was transported by private vehicle to Loris Hospital after being shot once in the head.

Best was reportedly shot when a man broke into his home and demanded money.

CCSO says Best’s condition is considered stable.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 640-6629.