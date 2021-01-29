Union Elementary transitioning to 100% remote learning

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools said Union Elementary School is transitioning to 100% remote learning for students February 1-15 due to an increase in COVID-19 activity.

A BCS spokesman said the COVID-19 activity at the school meets the threshold of a “cluster” which is a link between 5 or more confirmed positive individuals. The cluster at Union Elementary is also linked to the outside community source that is impacting Jessie Mae Monroe Elementary.

The school system said the school will be deep cleaned this weekend by Serve Pro so that there is no further impact from the virus at this time.

Staff will work from Union Elementary while students are 100% remote learning through Monday, February 15. In-person instruction for students is expected to resume Tuesday, February 16.

Brunswick County Schools asks for everyone to continue practicing the 3 Ws of wearing a mask, waiting six feet apart when possible, and washing hands frequently while in the community to help decrease the spread of COVID-19 inside the school system.

For more information from the Brunswick County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard, click here.