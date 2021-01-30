Congressman tests positive for COVID-19 after receiving second dose of vaccine

BOSTON, Ma. (CBS) — Congressman Stephen Lynch, a Democrat from Massachusetts, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine earlier this month. Lynch is one of several members of Congress who have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks.

A spokesperson for Lynch said in a statement that his positive test result came after a staffer in his Boston office tested positive.

“Congressman Lynch had received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and subsequently received a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending President Biden’s inauguration,” said Molly Rose Tarpey, Lynch’s communications director. “While Mr. Lynch remains asymptomatic and feels fine, he will self-quarantine and will vote by proxy in Congress during the coming week.”

Another member of the Massachusetts House delegation, Congresswoman Lori Trahan, also tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Read more here.–