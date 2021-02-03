Machete attack victim remains in ICU; suspect has first court apperance

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend with a machete appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday.

Bailey White appeared by video call while two Wilmington police officers in court described what they found early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Wrightsville Avenue around 1:30 a.m. in reference to a breaking and entering. They say they found the victim, White’s ex-girlfriend, who had reportedly crawled out of a window onto the grass and could heard faintly calling for help.

Police and the victim’s lawyers in court said White attacked the victim with a long sharp item, leaving her with deep cuts to her arm, neck, and head.

As of Wednesday, she is still in the ICU.

Another man was reportedly in the home at the time of the attack and took off to get help.

Police say White told a family member what he did. They told White to turn himself into authorities but then took off to Dunn. He was arrested in Harnett County by the US Marshals on Tuesday.

White was given a court-appointed attorney. He remains in the New Hanover County jail under a $5 million bond. If he bonds out, he would be allowed to work, be under electronic monitoring, and is not allowed to contact the victim.

His next court appearance is on Feb. 18.