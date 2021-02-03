NC Senate OK’s bill distributing federal COVID relief money

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina state senators have approved a bill to give parents more time to apply for $335 checks to help offset childcare expenses and costs associated with having their kids learning remotely.

The bill also distributes money the federal government sent to the state as part of its December stimulus package.

Additional relief will go to help schools reopen, provide rent relief and help local officials more quickly vaccinate residents.

The bill now heads to the state House of Representatives. It will then make its way to the desk of Gov. Roy Cooper.