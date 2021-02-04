Tips for preventing Super Bowl snacks from sidelining your health goals

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Super Bowl LV gets underway Sunday night with the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pizza is typically the top snack for most Super Bowl gatherings but a number of other food choices may not be the healthiest for game day.

Ana Evans is the nutrition program coordinator at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

She says about 70-percent of Americans will eat more than three times their recommended daily caloric intake but there are some things you can do in advance to prepare your body before the game.

“Follow a normal meal pattern, get some extra exercise in and make sure you’re prepared to get back on track the next day,” Evans said.

During the game, there are some other things you can do to limit how much you’re consuming.

Evans recommends the rule of alternating which means for every one beer you drink, drink a bottle of water next. If you eat a chip, eat a vegetable next. If you eat a sweet treat, follow that up with a piece of fruit.

When planning your Super Bowl gathering menu, keep these four categories in mind: