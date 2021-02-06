R.C. Soles, former N.C. Senator and attorney, dead at 86

TABOR CITY (WWAY) — Former North Carolina senator and Tabor City attorney, R.C. Soles Jr. died on Friday.

According to Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City, the 86-year-old’s body was taken there from McLeod Loris Hospital in South Carolina.

The democrat served on the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1969-1976, and then the North Carolina Senate from 1977 to 2011.

In August of 2020, Soles said his health was failing, and requested to be transferred to disability inactive status by the North Carolina State Bar. According to his physician, he showed signs of profound hearing loss and other physical limitations as well as several chronic illnesses.

Soles was considered a controversial figure in Columbus County.

In 2016, Soles was accused of assault and battery by one of his former law clients. The client alleged Soles grabbed him by the throat, pushed him against a wall, and beat him with a cane.

Years before, in 2009, one man came forward saying Soles molested him as a teenage boy.

And in 2013, as the oldest living tenured member of North Carolina Senate at the time, Soles was awarded and then denied the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of the most prestigious governor-given awards in the state.

For a look at the former senator’s lengthy career, the StarNews created a timeline from 1971 to 2010.

According to the Inman Ward Funeral Home, funeral arrangements are still being made today.