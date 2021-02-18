SC governor signs abortion ban; Planned Parenthood sues

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — South Carolina’s governor has signed a bill banning most abortions into law.

Gov. Henry McMaster placed his seal of approval on the measure during a statehouse ceremony Thursday afternoon. On the same day, Planned Parenthood filed a federal lawsuit to stop the measure from going into effect.

- Advertisement -

State Attorney General Alan Wilson responded, saying he would defend the law in court.

Planned Parenthood says South Carolina’s ban is unconstitutional, and cites its previous challenges to similar abortion bans in about a dozen other states.

The state House approved the “South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act” on a 79-35 vote Wednesday and gave it a final procedural vote Thursday before sending it to McMaster.