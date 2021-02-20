Pfizer begins COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial focused on pregnant women

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, pregnant women are left to decide if and when they should take that step.
Those women include health care worker Lindsay Yoxheimer, who ultimately decided to get her shot.
“I very quickly had to make that decision based on no data,” said Lindsay Yoxheimer, a nurse for UNC Health.
However, that may not be the case for other pregnant women much longer. Pfizer announced a new clinical vaccine trial focuses on expectant mothers.
“Pregnant women are more likely to get severely ill, be in the ICU, on a ventilator, there is some suggestion that there’s even a higher risk of death in pregnancy from COVID,” said Dr. Brenna Hughes, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Duke Health.