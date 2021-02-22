Suspect dead, deputy wounded in gunfire during traffic stop in western NC

NEBO, NC (AP) — Authorities say a suspect was killed and a North Carolina deputy wounded during an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop.

A news release from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting happened during a traffic stop early Monday in the Nebo community in western North Carolina.

The sheriff’s office said that the deputy exchanged fire with people in the vehicle. One suspect was killed and another was taken into custody, according to the release. The wounded deputy was treated and released from a hospital.

The names of the deputy and the suspects weren’t immediately released.