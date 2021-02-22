Touchless payment system pilot being tested in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina residents who have an NC Quick Pass have the opportunity to participate in a pilot program testing a touchless payment system.

E-ZPass is piloting a new use of technology called “PaybyCar” and NC Quick Pass customers can opt in to participate. PaybyCar allows customers with a registered transponder and a smartphone to pay for gas at participating locations without using a credit card at the pump. The gas purchases get charged directly to the customer’s payment card used when enrolling, and do not get applied to the customer’s toll account.

- Advertisement -

Through E-ZPass’s pilot, locations in North Carolina will test this use of technology. To learn where, visit here.

“North Carolina has a strong track record for testing and proving advancements in transportation technology,” said J.J. Eden, Executive Director of the NC Turnpike Authority. “NCTA is pleased to support our partners at E-ZPass.”

For more information on the pilot program or how to participate visit here..