Local woman honored with Caregiver of the Year award

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local caregiver in New Hanover County is getting the recognition she deserves and being honored with a major award.

Right at Home, an in-home care company, has awarded Tonya Dilda with their local Caregiver of the Year Award.

- Advertisement -

Tonya cares for her clients at the Lake Shore Commons retirement community where she is beloved by the residents, and the staff held a ceremony Wednesday afternoon, recognizing her award.

On top of being awarded local Caregiver of the Year, Tonya was also one of 24 finalists for the National Caregiver of the Year, and was one of three finalists in the East Central region for the award.

All of us here at WWAY congratulate Tonya on a job well done.