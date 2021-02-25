Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot, French bulldogs stolen in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and two of the singer’s French bulldogs were stolen in Hollywood during an armed robbery.

The singer is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs. Los Angeles police are seeking two suspects in connection with the Wednesday night shooting.

Police were called to a street off the famed Sunset Boulevard around 9:40 p.m. following several 911 calls reporting a man screaming and the sound of a gunshot.

The dog walker was shot once and is expected to survive his injuries. A third dog escaped and has been recovered safely.

The singer is currently in Rome to film a movie.