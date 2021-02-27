Drive-thru food distribution event helps to feed many local families

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One Love Tennis held another food drive today at their Orange Street location to help feed those around the community.

Unlike some of the group’s previous food drives, this one was a drive-thru event, with people stopping by in their cars to minimize contact due to COVID.

Organizers estimate they have fed over 500 families since they first began holding food distributions, and plan to continue hosting events.

“It is our joy and our pleasure to be able to feed as many people as we can,” One Love Tennis Joann Simpson said. “We know we’re not the only ones. But we are just trying to do our part.”

Simpson says it has taken a group effort from everyone in the community to continue making these food drives successful.