Family members remember Mint Greene, killed by alleged drunk driver in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who was killed by an alleged drunk driver over the weekend is being remembered by his family.

Mint Greene was killed on Saturday afternoon while standing in his driveway near Sunset Beach.

“I was numb and I didn’t know how to feel,” said his daughter Samantha Smalls.

Smalls and siblings Melissa and Derrick Greene say their 67-year-old father, known in his neighborhood for fixing lawnmowers, was the type to help anybody who needed it.

“He loved lawnmowers, he loved golfing, loved to dance, loved music,” Melissa Greene said.

“He liked working with his hands, he was creative, there wasn’t too many things that he couldn’t do,” Smalls said.

Greene was helping a customer, 64-year-old Robert Winslow, when the NC Highway Patrol says 26-year-old Dakota Reiswig ran off the road and hit them, killing them.

“I don’t have any anger towards him because I don’t think that it was intentional at all,” Smalls said.

Reiswig is accused and charged with driving drunk. Despite this, Greene’s children say they don’t hate Reiswig. Instead they’re showing grace, asking him to use this opportunity to make a change in his life.

“All I want is for him to get the help that he really needs,” Melissa Greene said.

“You’re still here, my dad is not, but you have the opportunity to where now you can still make a difference,” Derrick Greene said.

Greene leaves behind his wife and a total of eight kids: five daughters and three sons. Smalls says he hopes his story can inspire others.

“He passed, but he passed doing what he loved to do,” she said. “So that’s what I want people to know, in life you just don’t know what’s going to happen. The next minute is not promised to us, the next hour is not promised to us, so live your life to the fullest.”

The viewing will be held Monday, March 8 at 3:00 p.m. for family and 4:30 – 5:30 for the public at People’s Funeral Home in Whiteville. The funeral will be Tuesday, March 9 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery in Little River, SC. The funeral is only open to family and friends.

For those wishing to help the family, you can contact Samantha Smalls at 843-283-4754.