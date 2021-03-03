Multiple people call 911 from inside Wilmington bowling alley during shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several people called 911 from inside and outside Ten Pin Alley Friday night during a shooting.

According to Wilmington Police, there was some type of a dispute at Ten Pin Alley Break Time Billiards Friday night and 24 rounds were fired injuring a teenager.

Several people called 911 to report the shooting that night. One person told dispatch there were multiple shooters.

911 Caller: “Multiple shooters.”

Dispatch: “Where are the shooters now?”

911 Caller: “I’m not 100 percent sure after taking cover. I know a couple took off in vehicles, but there are still people around with guns on the premises.”

An employee also called 911 as she and others were on the floor inside.

911 Caller: “I’m at Breaktime Bowling Alley, Ten Pin Alley. There’s been a.. there’s been a shooting. I work here. I’m an employee.”

Dispatch: “A shooting? Is somebody injured?”

911 Caller: “I have no idea. We are all on the floor.”

Someone else called 911 from inside a bathroom, and other people called after they had gotten out of the back of the building safely.

According to the CAD report, a 17 year old was injured in the shooting. The CAD report also said a handgun was found in a nearby trashcan.