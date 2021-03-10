Wilmington woman and her twin celebrate 100th birthday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman is celebrating a century of life after turning 100 years old on Tuesday surrounded by family.

Dorothy Gourlay (Hansen) and her twin sister Doris were born on March 9, 1921 in Norfolk, Virginia.

She married Everett Gourlay in 1950. He died in 2013.

The two had two sons and a daughter and spent most of their life in Columbia, South Carolina before moving to Wilmington.

Dorothy has nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, and got to celebrate with some of them for her big day. She even got a chance to talk with her 100-year-old twin over Zoom.

“It’s been a wonderful hundred years, the Lord’s been good to me and I thank him for all of his goodness,” Dorothy said. “I’ve celebrated with my family and they’ve been so kind and good to me.”

And from all of us here at WWAY, a big happy birthday to Dorothy!