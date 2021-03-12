North Carolina man accused in parking deck attack on woman

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Police have arrested a man who they say wielded a knife and tied a woman with rope in a North Carolina parking deck.

The Charlotte Observer reports Charlotte-Mecklenburg police credit the woman’s screams and her 911 call for helping them find the suspect.

A news release from the department says the woman’s assailant held a knife to her throat, blindfolded her and bound her hands behind her back with rope. Police say the woman was able to free herself, get into her car and call for help.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Shamond Sellers within 10 minutes of the 911 call and filed multiple charges, including kidnapping.