North Carolina man accused of sex with teen more than six years

HALIFAX, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man is accused by a sheriff’s office of engaging in sex acts with a teenager over a six-year period.

News outlets report Halifax County deputies filed multiple charges against 31-year-old Ronnie Sanderson of Scotland Neck, including felony statutory rape of a person who is 13, 14, or 15.

Deputies say they learned of the sexual offenses back in November and Sanderson was arrested on Thursday. The sheriff’s office says the crimes took place between 2008 and 2014.

Sanderson was jailed on a $150,000 secured bond and it’s not known if he has an attorney.