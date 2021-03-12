North Carolina pair accused of sending material harmful to minor

LEXINGTON, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have accused a couple of disseminating material harmful to a minor in connection with an investigation in Ohio into an alleged statutory sex offense.

News outlets report the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Gavin Head of Thomasville and his wife, 22-year-old Taylor Rene-Nicole Head, each face one count of the dissemination charge.

The sheriff’s office also says Gavin Head is charged with a probation violation.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives in North Carolina and Ohio began investigating last week an alleged statutory sex offense involving a 15-year-old.