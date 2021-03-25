GUILTY: Jury reaches verdict in murder, arson trial in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man accused of intentionally setting a fire that killed two people has been found guilty.

A jury reached the verdict on Thursday, finding 30-year-old Harry Davis guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of first-degree arson.

- Advertisement -

Davis set a house fire on Dec. 23, 2014 that killed an autistic and blind 14-year-old girl, Makayla Pickett, who never made it outside the home. Her great aunt, Pamela Pickett, 51, was able to get outside but collapsed in the yard and later died.

We’ll have more coming up tonight on WWAY News.