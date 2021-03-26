Woman shot and killed in road-rage incident on I-95 near Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (AP/WTVD) — Authorities in North Carolina say that a Pennsylvania woman has died after being shot in a road rage incident on Interstate 95.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that authorities were still searching for her killer on Thursday. The car she was in was heading south near Exit 22, north of Lumberton.

- Advertisement -

The shooter was driving a silver or gray, 2010 model Chevy Malibu or Impala with tinted windows. Authorities said the victim’s vehicle unknowingly came close to the shooter’s vehicle while merging into another lane.

The woman who died was Julie Eberly of Manheim, Pennsylvania. Her husband, Ryan Eberly, was not injured. The couple was driving to the beach.

Authorities said they had left their six children at home with grandparents.

“This was an innocent family from Pennsylvania headed to the beach for a vacation,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins wrote in a statement. “Thankfully they had left their six children at home with grandparents but now these kids have to live with the thought of their mother being murdered in such a cowardly and senseless way. My heart goes out to this family and I ask that everyone reading this stop and pray for this entire family.”