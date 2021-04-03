Historic 38 year run comes to a close for Hoggard volleyball coach Ron Strickland

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–One of the most successful high school volleyball coaches the state of North Carolina has even seen is hanging up his whistle for good. It was announced on Friday that longtime Hoggard High School volleyball coach Ron Strickland will not be returning to the sidelines for the Vikings next season.

Strickland has been a volleyball coach at Hoggard since 1983, over that time he wracked up over 775 wins, which is near top on the states all-time list. Over those 38 years, he led the Vikings to five state championship matches.

- Advertisement -

Strickland says he “looks forward to some downtime and getting to see his grandchildren more often.”

We want to wish Mr. Strickland the best of luck.