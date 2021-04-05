Frantic victims, partygoers call 911 moments after deadly shooting in Wilmington

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As detectives work around the clock to investigate what led to a mass shooting in Wilmington over the weekend, 911 calls have been released which paints a frightening picture the moments after gunfire rang out.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Kidder Street just after midnight on Saturday. Wilmington police say three people were killed, four others were injured during the shooting at a house party.

Two of the calls made to New Hanover County dispatch were from victims.

CALL #1

Dispatch: New Hanover County 911. What’s the address of your emergency?

Caller: *Woman frantically crying* 7th and Kidder. I got shot. I got shot in my leg.

Dispatch: Ma’am, what’s going on?

Caller: Oh my god! *screams*

Dispatch: Tell me what’s going on? Ma’am?

Caller: *continues to frantically cry* I need an ambulance. Can you call an ambulance please?

Dispatch: OK. Can you please tell me what’s going on?

Caller: I’m outside. I’m outside. I can’t move. My leg. Ouch, my leg.

The dispatcher continues to try to communicate with the caller, but the connection ends.

CALL #2

Dispatch: New Hanover County 911. What’s the address of your emergency?

Caller: 7th and Kidder. I got shot.

Dispatch: What’s going on? Hello? Hello? Hello?

The caller stopped responding. Screaming could be heard in the background. The dispatcher continues to say “hello?” After a minute, the call ends.

CALL #3

Dispatch: New Hanover County 911. What’s the address of your emergency?

Caller: 7th and Kidder. Please. A lot of people will die. Don’t die. Hurry up.

Dispatch: Please tell me what happened?

Caller: I don’t know. Someone started shooting at a party. We are at a party. Somebody started .. I don’t know. Just come.

The dispatcher tries to ask another question to the caller, but the call ends.

There were other calls that came into the 911 center, but a few people hung up immediately and one was a nearby neighbor who reported hearing shots.

Police say due to the number of victims in this case and the circumstances surrounding it, it will take time and a significant amount of manpower to conduct a thorough investigation. The police department plans to hold a news conference in the coming days.

If you know any information, you can call WPD at (910) 343-3609 or reach out anonymously through the Wilmington, NC PD smartphone app or by texting 847411 (tip411) and including the keyword WPDNC.