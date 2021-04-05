Wilmington police ask for patience while investigating mass shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department says detectives are working around the clock to gather and process evidence in the Kidder Street shooting that left three people dead and four others injured.

“Due to the number of victims in this case and the circumstances surrounding it, it will take time and a significant amount of manpower to conduct a thorough investigation and bring justice to the victims and their families,” the police department wrote in a release on Monday.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Saturday in the 700 block of Kidder Street. Police say a gunfight had erupted inside a home during a party.

“We are asking for patience and assistance from anyone in the community who may have info,” police say.

You can reach out anonymously through the Wilmington, NC PD smartphone app or by texting 847411 (tip411) and including the keyword WPDNC.

Once detectives have additional information to share, WPD will hold a press conference at WPD Headquarters. When that will take place has not been announced.