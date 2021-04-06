New Hanover County offers free counseling to those impacted by recent violent shootings

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — In light of the violent shootings that happened this past weekend in Wilmington, the New Hanover County Office of Diversity & Equity, Criminal Justice Services, Coastal Horizons, and other community organizations will offer free counseling support and referrals to anyone who has been impacted by the events.

One shooting left two men hurt. Another shooting killed three, injuring four others.

This Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, licensed counselors, volunteers and Pastors will be on stand-by at Mt. Olive AME Church, 1001 S. 7th Street, for any resident in need. Masks and social distancing will be required.

“Our goal is to give residents a place to talk and gather information for moving forward,” New Hanover County’s Chief Diversity and Equity Officer Linda Thompson said. “We believe the trauma that has hit our community cannot be ignored. We must be willing to address the hurt before we can truly heal forward.”